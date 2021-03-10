Dr. Edward Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wade, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Wade, MD
Dr. Edward Wade, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
Eye Center of Texas - Pasadena4415 CRENSHAW RD, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 977-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Personable, professional and proficient. Even when my medical clearance got held up and caused delays for my procedure, Dr Wade and the team kept at them till it was done. I got my surgery and now I can open my eyes to clear, perfect vision every time I wake up or blink. No more feeling around to find my glasses just to see well enough to get put of bed. The procedure was a breeze. Recovery was fast and I am loving never having to wear heavy, nose and ear rubbing raw, uncomfortable coke bottle classes again. I love it!
About Dr. Edward Wade, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Miami-Bascom Palmer Eye I
- Baylor
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wade speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
