Dr. Edward Walsh, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Walsh, MD
Dr. Edward Walsh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital1320 Mercy Dr NW Ste 200, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 975-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Walsh, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Summa Health Systems Hospitals
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mercy Medical Center
