Dr. Edward Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Spine & Scoliosis Center14 Technology Dr Ste 11, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4233
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
The doctor was very good at explaining everything in detail. It’s unfortunate that the lady setting up the appointment is terrible. I would love to see him more often for my hand issues but I I could do without the attitude. It would be nice if we could make appointment with him but I know that’s not the way it works. I give doctor 5 stars and appointment schedule none.
About Dr. Edward Wang, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
