Overview of Dr. Edward Wang, MD

Dr. Edward Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY.



Dr. Wang works at Spine & Scoliosis Center in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.