Overview

Dr. Edward Washabaugh III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Washabaugh III works at Michigan Pain Specialists in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Chelsea, MI and Adrian, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.