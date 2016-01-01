Dr. Edward Whelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Whelan, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Whelan, MD
Dr. Edward Whelan, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Optim Medical Center -Tattnall.
Dr. Whelan works at
Dr. Whelan's Office Locations
Optim Orthopedics210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-5300Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Optim Medical Center-Tattnall247a S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (912) 557-8990
Optim Orthopedics-Dublin230 Industrial Blvd # 7, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions
Optim Orthopedics16915 Highway 67 # A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Whelan, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- English
- 1760455737
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
