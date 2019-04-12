Dr. Edward White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward White, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward White, MD
Dr. Edward White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Comprehensive Women's Health Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-6318
Carol L Watson MD LLC140 Hazard Ave Ste 107, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-2318
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doc is extremely professional, knowledgeable and makes you feel comfortable after every visit, surgery, etc. he is taking care of my wife better then I could ever have expected.Thank you
About Dr. Edward White, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1104824788
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. White has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
