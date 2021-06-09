Overview of Dr. Edward Whitesides, MD

Dr. Edward Whitesides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Whitesides works at Urology Associates of Southeastern North Carolina - Wilmingt in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.