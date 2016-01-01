Overview of Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD

Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .



Dr. Wikoff works at Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.