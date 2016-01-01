Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD
Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .
Dr. Wikoff works at
Dr. Wikoff's Office Locations
-
1
Albert Einstein Medical Center60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
-
2
Sacred Heart Hospital421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (215) 663-6856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wikoff?
About Dr. Edward Wikoff, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396788105
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Reading Hosp Med Ctr
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wikoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wikoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wikoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wikoff works at
Dr. Wikoff has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wikoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wikoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wikoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wikoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wikoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.