Dr. Edward Wiley, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Edward Wiley, MD

Dr. Edward Wiley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Wiley works at Wiley and Arkin Pediatrics in Glen Allen, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wiley and Arkin Pediatrics
    3990 STILLMAN PKWY, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6726
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Bradycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Bradycardia

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Bradycardia
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Edward Wiley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033292115
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Wiley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiley works at Wiley and Arkin Pediatrics in Glen Allen, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wiley’s profile.

    Dr. Wiley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

