Dr. Edward Wing, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Wing, MD
Dr. Edward Wing, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Wing works at
Dr. Wing's Office Locations
-
1
Southampton Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2790 Godwin Blvd Ste 320, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 335-7165
-
2
Lifetime Womens Health & Fitness Centers PC1037 Champions Way Ste 300, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 335-7165
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Wing is a very good doctor explained every question I asked him & I never felt rushed .I like having a follow up appointment instead of reading my results online .All of his staff are friendly & made me feel comfortable on my first visit. Thanks to All ??
About Dr. Edward Wing, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University/Harlem Hospital Center
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Johns Hopkins University
