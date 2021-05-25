Overview of Dr. Edward Woody, MD

Dr. Edward Woody, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.