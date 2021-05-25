Dr. Edward Woody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Woody, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Woody, MD
Dr. Edward Woody, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woody's Office Locations
- 1 146 N Hospital Dr Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7530
Lexington Medical Center2720 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7530
Lexington Medical Center Lexington811 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 358-6144
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have always had a good experience with Dr. Woody. He has been my doctor for many years.
About Dr. Edward Woody, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Woody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woody has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Woody. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woody.
