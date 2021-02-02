Dr. Edward Xavier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xavier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Xavier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Xavier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Xavier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Specialists P.A.111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xavier?
I moved here from Sugar Land. I Had a great specialist. When I started looking for doctors for my Crohns, I went to two different doctors before I found Dr, Xavier. I am so thankful I did. I would recommend him in a heart beat. very attentive. I left there feeling heard.
About Dr. Edward Xavier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154539757
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xavier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xavier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xavier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xavier works at
Dr. Xavier has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xavier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Xavier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xavier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xavier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xavier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.