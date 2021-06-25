Dr. Edward Yatco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yatco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Yatco, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Yatco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery at Lenox Hill186 E 76th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 434-3285
VMG Bariatric947 Linwood Ave Ste 2W, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 251-3480
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor very knowledgeable , give me a lot confidence , I’m extremely happy to be his patient. My surgery was went very well .
About Dr. Edward Yatco, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY - Surgery
- Ny Medical College, General Surgery
- St.Vincents Hospital-Manhattan
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Yatco speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yatco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yatco.
