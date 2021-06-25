Overview

Dr. Edward Yatco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Yatco works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Bariatric Surgery at Lenox Hill in New York, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.