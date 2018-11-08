Dr. Yob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Yob, MD
Dr. Edward Yob, MD is a Dermatologist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute800 W Boise Cir Ste 400, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 307-0215
Dr. YOB HAS VERY GOOD CHAIR SIDE MANNER. LIKES TO SING AND WAS VERY PLEASANT. ALSO HIS STAFF WAS VERY NICE. Total confidence in him.
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Yob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yob has seen patients for Dermatitis and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yob speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yob. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.