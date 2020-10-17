Overview

Dr. Edward Zabawski Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Londonderry, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Zabawski Jr works at Derry Dermatology PLLC in Londonderry, NH with other offices in Weatherford, TX and Hurst, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.