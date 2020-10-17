Dr. Zabawski Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Zabawski Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Edward Zabawski Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Londonderry, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Zabawski Jr works at
Locations
Derry Dermatology Pllc1C Commons Dr Unit 16, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 965-3551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Skin MD PA750 Eureka St Ste A, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 550-6073
Skin MD PA804 Northeast Mall Blvd, Hurst, TX 76053 Directions (817) 595-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everywhere I called was a 4 MONTHS wait ! Dr Z gave me an 8 am appt immediately after I told her I had nummular eczema ! He is WONDERFUL ! Manchester, nh
About Dr. Edward Zabawski Jr, DO
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386614733
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zabawski Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabawski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabawski Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zabawski Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabawski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabawski Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zabawski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zabawski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.