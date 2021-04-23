Dr. Zimm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Zimm, DO
Overview of Dr. Edward Zimm, DO
Dr. Edward Zimm, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Zimm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zimm's Office Locations
-
1
Edward M. Zimm PC300 State St Ste 200, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 453-4575
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimm?
Dr. Zimm is the best eye surgeon in the state of Pennsylvania. He explains everything to you. He listens and he also answers all your questions. All the staff are very nice. I would recommend dr. Zimm to everybody.
About Dr. Edward Zimm, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1609801604
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimm works at
Dr. Zimm has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.