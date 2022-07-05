Dr. Edward Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Zimmerman, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Las Vegas8930 W Sunset Rd Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 360-6686Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 9130 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 360-6686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to many local Doctors and No one does the amazing job that Dr Z Does with fillers and dysport. His work is perfection. I also had lipo and and 100 percent happy with the results. I can’t recommend him enough!
About Dr. Edward Zimmerman, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1710064282
Education & Certifications
- Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.