Overview of Dr. Edwin Aguilar Lopez, MD

Dr. Edwin Aguilar Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA.



Dr. Aguilar Lopez works at Edwin F. Aguilar M.d. PC in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Fort Washington, MD and Riverdale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.