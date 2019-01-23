Overview of Dr. Edwin Amirata, MD

Dr. Edwin Amirata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)



Dr. Amirata works at Amirata Surgical Associates in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.