Dr. Edwin Austin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Salem, OR
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edwin Austin, MD

Dr. Edwin Austin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.

Dr. Austin works at Healing Hands Clinic of Natural Therapies LLC in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Austin's Office Locations

    Healing Hands Clinic of Natural Therapies LLC
    960 Liberty St SE Ste 170, Salem, OR 97302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 588-6633
    Oregon Plastic Surgeons Asc
    875 Oak St SE Ste 4060, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 561-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WVP Health Authority

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 18, 2022
    Amazing care team and a very clear treatment and recovery plan. Staff is kind and very helpful. My results are amazing and would highly recommend this office for your mommy makeover and or augmentation
    Amanda W. — May 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Edwin Austin, MD
    About Dr. Edwin Austin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669479978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

