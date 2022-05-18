Dr. Edwin Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Austin, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Austin, MD
Dr. Edwin Austin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
-
1
Healing Hands Clinic of Natural Therapies LLC960 Liberty St SE Ste 170, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 588-6633
-
2
Oregon Plastic Surgeons Asc875 Oak St SE Ste 4060, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 561-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
- WVP Health Authority
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Austin?
Amazing care team and a very clear treatment and recovery plan. Staff is kind and very helpful. My results are amazing and would highly recommend this office for your mommy makeover and or augmentation
About Dr. Edwin Austin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1669479978
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.