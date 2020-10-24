Dr. Edwin Baca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Baca, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Baca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Dr. Baca works at
Locations
-
1
Onpoint Internal Medicine @ Harvard Park24300 E Smoky Hill Rd Unit 120, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (303) 330-0410
-
2
Onpoint Urgent Care - Dry Creek10120 E Dry Creek Rd Ste 101, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 738-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great caring sincerely concerned doctor and staff ! Michelle took the time off her lunch to talk to me and explain everything that was going on ! The only health care provider I would ever recommend for my family and friends !
About Dr. Edwin Baca, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1902025935
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
Dr. Baca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baca works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baca.
