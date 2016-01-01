Overview of Dr. Edwin Brown, MD

Dr. Edwin Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Mid Carolina Internal Medicine in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.