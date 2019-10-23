Dr. Edwin Carmouche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmouche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Carmouche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Carmouche, MD
Dr. Edwin Carmouche, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Carmouche works at
Dr. Carmouche's Office Locations
-
1
Edwin Carmouche152 Chenoweth Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-7697
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carmouche?
Dr. Carmouche is a hard working man! So kind and compassionate, and he took time to explain everything to my elderly mother. We lucked out when he was consulted in the hospital!
About Dr. Edwin Carmouche, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1649468083
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmouche has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmouche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carmouche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carmouche works at
Dr. Carmouche has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmouche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmouche. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmouche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmouche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmouche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.