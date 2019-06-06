Dr. Edwin Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Chang, MD
Dr. Edwin Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical College and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just left Dr Changs office feeling very positive I definitely know I’m in good hands He is a great Dr and I am more then pleased with him helping me to live pain free Your the best Dr.Chang Thank you so much for not giving up
About Dr. Edwin Chang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Oh State Univ Hosp, Neurological Surgery Oh State Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- Ohio State University and Affil Hosps
- University of Minnesota Medical College
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
