Overview of Dr. Edwin Chang, MD

Dr. Edwin Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.