Dr. Edwin Chung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)|Syracuse Upstate Medical University|Upstate Med Ctr-Syracuse and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Cape Doc in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Dehydration and Administrative Physical along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.