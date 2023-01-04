Overview of Dr. Edwin Cole, MD

Dr. Edwin Cole, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Cole works at St. Mary's General Surgery, ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery in Enid, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.