Dr. Edwin Colon, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edwin Colon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City.

Dr. Colon works at Edwin Colon MD PA in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Dade City, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edwin Colon MD PA
    8819 River Crossing Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 567-4117
    Invasive Pain Management
    36739 State Road 52 Ste 102, Dade City, FL 33525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 567-4117
    Invasive Pain Management
    2407 Cypress Ridge Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 907-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Dade City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Aug 17, 2020
    excellent experience with dr. colon. Came aellcross very empathetic and truly tries to help. I highly recommend this physician.
    Robert — Aug 17, 2020
    About Dr. Edwin Colon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891742227
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colon has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

