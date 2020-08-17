Dr. Edwin Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Colon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Colon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City.
Locations
Edwin Colon MD PA8819 River Crossing Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (352) 567-4117
Invasive Pain Management36739 State Road 52 Ste 102, Dade City, FL 33525 Directions (352) 567-4117
Invasive Pain Management2407 Cypress Ridge Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 907-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Dade City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
excellent experience with dr. colon. Came aellcross very empathetic and truly tries to help. I highly recommend this physician.
About Dr. Edwin Colon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891742227
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon works at
Dr. Colon has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colon speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.