Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD
Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous when I got assigned to Dr. Cruz for a second opinion because some of his reviews weren't very good. However, I had an excellent experience! He listened to my concerns, asked a lot of questions, and decided to order further testing. He does have a quick way of speaking and I guess some may interpret his mannerisms as rude (he did interrupt me once or twice but I could tell it was just his mind working so fast!) Anyways, upon further (and very thorough) testing he determined the condition the previous neurologist thought I had and wanted to put me on heavy duty medication for, I don't actually even have. The previous neurologist was a nightmare, she told me I had a condition (even though it didn't fully match my symptoms) and wanted me to start meds with terrible side effects, and when I asked for a second opinion on my test results rolled her eyes and told me "no one has ever questioned my interpretation". Anyhow, my experience with Dr. Cruz was loads better than that!
About Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- Male
- 1669556965
Education & Certifications
- UC San Deigo
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cruz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz speaks Tagalog.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
