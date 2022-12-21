Overview of Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD

Dr. Edwin Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Cruz works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.