Dr. Edwin Cruz-Zeno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz-Zeno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Cruz-Zeno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Cruz-Zeno, MD
Dr. Edwin Cruz-Zeno, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Cruz-Zeno works at
Dr. Cruz-Zeno's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation4651 Sheridan St Ste 150, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5465
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Dimension Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz-Zeno?
Our visits to see Dr. Cruz-Zeno are always fantastic. He truly listens to our concerns and makes suggestions with our son's best interest in mind. His bedside manner is top notch! He is always positive/hopeful while remaining realistic with respect to treatment and goals. Dr. Cruz-Zeno responds to emails incredibly fast and is always thorough in his response.
About Dr. Edwin Cruz-Zeno, MD
- Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1508845678
Education & Certifications
- Oakland Chldns Hosp
- Long Is Jewish Med Ctr
- Long Is Jewish Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz-Zeno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz-Zeno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz-Zeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz-Zeno works at
Dr. Cruz-Zeno speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz-Zeno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz-Zeno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz-Zeno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz-Zeno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.