Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Cunningham, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Cunningham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Locations
Joseph L Portnoy MD1585 Woodlake Dr Ste 101, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. Dr Cunningham did the right things by taking me off T4 and putting me on T3. What a difference!! Also he has helped me to lose 30 lbs. Dr. Cunningham is very knowledgeable and has helped more with my thyroid issues than all previous doctors I have had combined.
About Dr. Edwin Cunningham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1538267844
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
