Dr. Edwin Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Cunningham, MD
Dr. Edwin Cunningham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Phelps Health.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
-
1
Jared Neuroscience Center3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 885-3888
-
2
SNSI at Phelps County Regional Hospital1050 W 10th St # 580, Rolla, MO 65401 Directions (417) 885-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Phelps Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?
Dr. Cunningham was very professional and explained all the pros and cons of having an L4-L5 fusion for my diagnosis. Four months post op and I feel great. No leg pain and a lot of lower back relief. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a great back surgeon.
About Dr. Edwin Cunningham, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1578510954
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation/Endovascular Neurosurgery
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.