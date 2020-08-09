Dr. Edwin Davison Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davison Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Davison Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Davison Jr, MD
Dr. Edwin Davison Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davison Jr's Office Locations
- 1 615 Maple Ave Ste 3, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 584-5821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davison is very caring about you and your eyes health. He explains everything in detail. The staff is very polite and friendly. I would highly recommend Dr. Davison to anybody needing eye care. Thank you Dr. Davison and staff.
About Dr. Edwin Davison Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
