Overview

Dr. Edwin Dennard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Dennard works at Tulane Lakeside Specialty Clinic (Scoliosis/Pediatric Spine) in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.