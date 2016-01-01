Dr. Edwin Edillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Edillon, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Edillon, MD
Dr. Edwin Edillon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Edillon's Office Locations
Hee Yong Oh MD Inc.1433 W Merced Ave Ste 207, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 338-1016
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edwin Edillon, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edillon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edillon speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Edillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edillon.
