Dr. Edwin Empaynado, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (8)
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edwin Empaynado, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Empaynado works at Advocare Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocare Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists
    502 Centennial Blvd Ste 5, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edwin Empaynado, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1326071713
    Education & Certifications

    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

