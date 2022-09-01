Dr. Empaynado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Empaynado, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Empaynado, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Advocare Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists502 Centennial Blvd Ste 5, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has been treating my husband for fistulizing chrones disease
About Dr. Edwin Empaynado, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1326071713
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
