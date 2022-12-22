Dr. Edwin Ferren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Ferren, MD
Dr. Edwin Ferren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Edwin L. Ferren M.d. PA1023 N Mound St Ste E, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 564-2401
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital1204 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 564-2401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Azalea Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Clinic3816 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 560-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Dr. Ferren and his staff were caring, supportive, and attentive when I hurt my knee. They asked good questions and listened to my concerns as we discussed my diagnosis and treatment. Great bedside manner and gentle exam on a super tender injury. I would definitely recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366447419
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ferren has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
