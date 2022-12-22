Overview of Dr. Edwin Ferren, MD

Dr. Edwin Ferren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ferren works at Edwin L. Ferren M.d. PA in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.