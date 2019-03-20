Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Green, MD
Dr. Edwin Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Green Edwin J MD1317 N Elm St Ste 2, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 373-1676
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Green for over 25 years and can not imagine being under the care of any other doctor.
About Dr. Edwin Green, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1235199183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.