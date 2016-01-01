Dr. Edwin Grogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Grogan, MD
Dr. Edwin Grogan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grogan's Office Locations
- 1 1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 230, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 442-9463
- First Health
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1750378022
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Grogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grogan has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.