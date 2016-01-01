Overview

Dr. Edwin Guzman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Guzman works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.