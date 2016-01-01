Dr. Edwin Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Edwin Hall, MD
Dr. Edwin Hall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
-
1
Edwin B Hall MD1709 Girard Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 268-4588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Edwin Hall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1871557678
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.