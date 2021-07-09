Dr. Edwin Hassid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Hassid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Hassid, MD
Dr. Edwin Hassid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hassid works at
Dr. Hassid's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco1199 Bush St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94109 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco2250 Hayes St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94117 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassid?
Dr Hassid is a great doctor and always available via phone in case of emergencies. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edwin Hassid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- Male
- 1033140702
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Medical Center At Mount Zion
- Ucsf Medical Center At Mount Zion
- Ucsf Medical Center At Mount Zion
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hassid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hassid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassid works at
Dr. Hassid speaks Arabic and French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.