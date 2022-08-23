Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD
Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hayashi's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 546-0411
-
2
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo77 Casa St Ste 103, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 546-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hayashi saved my husband's life. He suffered for years with pancretitis and out of control diabetes, never knowing why. After having to retire due to constant hospitalizations and moving to SLO, Dr. Hayashi read his chart and saw his pancreas was full of calcification. He was sent to UCSF and lives without the use of his pancreas 10 years later. Thank you Dr. Hayashi! Had it not been for your knowledge and skills, he would have been dead long ago.
About Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- University of California-San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayashi.
