Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (24)
Map Pin Small Pismo Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD

Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hayashi works at Associated Surgeons-Sn Luis in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Ileus and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hayashi's Office Locations

    Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo
    921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 546-0411
    Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo
    77 Casa St Ste 103, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 546-0411

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295797397
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California San Francisco
    • University of California-San Francisco
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayashi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayashi has seen patients for Appendicitis, Ileus and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

