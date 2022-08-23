Overview of Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD

Dr. Edwin Hayashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hayashi works at Associated Surgeons-Sn Luis in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Ileus and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.