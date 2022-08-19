Dr. Edwin Kingsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Kingsley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Kingsley, MD
Dr. Edwin Kingsley, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Family Medicine
Dr. Kingsley works at
Dr. Kingsley's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kingsley?
I have been Dr. Kingsley for 15 years now and I look forward to my annual visits with him. Dr. Kingsley is extremely knowledgeable, empathetic, and very easy to talk to. He's professional and very patient when answering my questions and provides wonderful suggestions. Comprehensive Cancer Center of Nevada's Eastern office is very efficient and welcoming. The nurse is friendly and thorough.
About Dr. Edwin Kingsley, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1336156199
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Family Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kingsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kingsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kingsley works at
Dr. Kingsley has seen patients for Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.