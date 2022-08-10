Dr. Edwin Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edwin Lai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates1301 4th Ave NW Unit 303, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 454-4768
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lai and the entire staff In Issaquah was absolutely outstanding!! I was completely at ease after talking with him. It was quick and painless and a procedure I felt silly putting off. I will always return there if ever needed!!
About Dr. Edwin Lai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891824777
- Stanford University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Heartburn and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
