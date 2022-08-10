Overview

Dr. Edwin Lai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Lai works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Heartburn and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.