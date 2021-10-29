Dr. Edwin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Oxford University Med.School and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Edwin Lee1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 808, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 694-4900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, extremely patient, knowledgeable, kind. He made me feel comfortable and not just another number. I paid cash for my consultation and compared to other specialists around, he was hands down worth the consultation price(which by the way is not exorbitant as one reviewer left) I highly recommend Dr. Lee and trust him fully. The staff is also very nice, and the office is very clean and orderly. Every one there surely takes pride in what they do. I feel better in his care and know Dr. Lee will be there when I need him.
About Dr. Edwin Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Oxford University Med.School
- Oxford University, Oxford, England.
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Armenian, Chinese, Korean and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.