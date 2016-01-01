Dr. Edwin Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Edwin Liu, MD
Dr. Edwin Liu, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach11310 Legacy Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 795-5004
Children's Gastroenterology of South Florida549 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (561) 795-5004
Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach12959 Palms West Dr Bldg 10, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 795-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
About Dr. Edwin Liu, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Med Center|Miami Children's Hospital
- Boston Children's Hospital
- University of California at Los Angeles
- UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.