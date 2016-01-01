Overview of Dr. Edwin Liu, MD

Dr. Edwin Liu, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL and Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.