Dr. Edwin Locke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Locke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Locke, MD
Dr. Edwin Locke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Locke works at
Dr. Locke's Office Locations
-
1
Midland Women's Clinic2500 W Illinois Ave Ste 100, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 699-2370
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Locke?
Dr Locke is excellent. He has always taken his time during my appointments to answer all of my questions. He is very professional and has a great bedside manner. I recommend him to all my friends.
About Dr. Edwin Locke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1578574729
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech Health Science Center University Med Center
- Tx Tech Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Locke works at
Dr. Locke has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Locke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.