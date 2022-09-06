Overview of Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD

Dr. Edwin Maldonado, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.



Dr. Maldonado works at Florida Ortho Care in Wellington, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.