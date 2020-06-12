Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM
Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Martin III's Office Locations
Dr Earl Roberson5305 Wrightsville Ave Ste L, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 350-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently went to Dr. Martin concerning the severe osteoarthritis in my right foot. He explained the situation perfectly and answered all of my questions. My daughter and I left his office with a good understanding of how I should treat my condition.
About Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1134168214
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
