Overview of Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM

Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Martin III works at New Hanover Foot & Ankle Center in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.