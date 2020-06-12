See All Podiatrists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM

Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Martin III works at New Hanover Foot & Ankle Center in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Earl Roberson
    5305 Wrightsville Ave Ste L, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 350-3338

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

  View other providers who treat Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 12, 2020
    I recently went to Dr. Martin concerning the severe osteoarthritis in my right foot. He explained the situation perfectly and answered all of my questions. My daughter and I left his office with a good understanding of how I should treat my condition.
    Pam Nelson — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1134168214
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Edwin Martin III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin III works at New Hanover Foot & Ankle Center in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Martin III’s profile.

    Dr. Martin III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

